Polystypos village

Located in the Troodos mountain range, in the Pitsilia region of the Lefkosia (Nicosia) district, the village of Polystypos sits at an altitude of 1,150 metres. It can be reached from Lefkosia by following the E901 route, then the B9, followed by the E906, afterwards the E907, and finally the F915.

Polystypos is one of the highest villages on the island and is dotted with springs and streams, vineyards, wild vegetation and colourful flowers. As such it is perfect for a tranquil stay at one of the beautiful, traditional houses.

The traditional character of the village has been retained, and it is one of the most scenic on the island with a number of unique trees growing in the area, including a wild, evergreen oak bush and an ‘invisible’ tree of soft wood and strong fragrance that grows very slowly. During the winter season, the village sees heavy snowfall, which adds to its picturesque charm.

Visitors can enjoy walking through the designated nature trail, which takes you along an ancient footpath, cutting across a forest of hazelnut trees. The walk totals 1,300 metres, and has three different starting points.

Sights of interest include the church of Agios Nikolaos, which was built between 1908 and 1912 in a Franco Byzantine style.

Courtesy of the CTO