Mandria Village

Mandria is a village located on the South-West coast of Cyprus in the Paphos district, less than ten miles from Paphos city itself. Conveniently situated a 10 minute drive from Paphos Airport, Mandria is a fantastic way to enjoy rural Cypriot life away from the crowds without the hassle of long bus or taxi transfers.

The area has strong links with myth and legend, especially the legend of Aphrodite – otherwise known as Venus – whose birth is said to have taken place on rocks along the coastline. Mandria is known for its fantastic variety of migratory birds and wonderfully scenic walks which are easily accessible thanks to the flat terrain around the area, as well as byzantine churches, many of which were looted as recently as the 1960s and have been restored in recent years.

A local bus route runs directly into Paphos for day trips, visits to the famous harbour and sightseeing – or, for those who wish to explore further afield, a 45 minute drive brings you to the Trodos Mountains, an ideal winter ski destination, or the second largest city in Cyprus, Limassol. There’s even the chance to take time out with a two-day cruise to Egypt to see the pyramids.

Walking and Cycling

Outdoor activities are popular in the Mandria area thanks to the restrictions on new build property which have preserved the landscape, fruit groves and wildlife in the area. The flat terrain also facilitates pushchair and wheelchair access, but be aware that pavements are not available on every route.

Aphrodite’s Rock

According to Greek mythology, Aphrodite’s Rock is the birthplace of Aphrodite, the goddess of love and fertility. The rock is accessible by car from Mandria, travelling east along the A6 road. Aphrodite’s Rock is also known as Petra Tou Romiou (‘Rock of the Greek’), and legend states that swimming one lap will guarantee eternal beauty. A small cafe is located nearby

Bird watching

Many birds visit Cyprus when migrating making it an ideal place for bird watching. The rural calm of Mandria Fields attracts more than 200 species in the spring time, which is the ideal visiting time if you want to see the most exotic birds displaying their breeding plumage.

Local Beaches

Mandria is located on the picturesque southwest coast of Cyprus, with the idyllic, peaceful and unspoilt beaches of Mandria Bay only a ten minute walk from the village square. The walk itself will take you through lush fruit and peanut groves and is easily accessible for all thanks to the flat plains that surround Mandria – this also makes cycling to the beach a real joy, and enables convenient, hassle-free wheelchair and pushchair access.

Mandria Bay is made up of sheltered coves surrounded by impressive rocky outcrops, and the beaches are not specifically tourist beaches, so you will never run into the problem of unpleasant overcrowding, noise or litter, even in peak season. The water is clear, crystal-clean and warm, reaching well over 20 degrees Celsius in the height of summer, and the rock pools and shallow waters provide ideal and safe opportunities for snorkelling, swimming, paddling and fishing. The choice of sand and shingle beaches and sheltered locations make beach barbecues a real pleasure for the whole family, and the fruit trees continue to provide shady spots around the coast if you prefer to avoid the direct glare of the sun.

Courtesy of the Community Council of Mandria