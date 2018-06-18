Askas village

Located in the Troodos mountain range, in the picturesque Pitsilia area of the Lefkosia (Nicosia) district, the village of Askas sits at an altitude of 900 metres above sea level. It can be reached from Lefkosia by following the E902 route, then the E903, and finally the F915.
Askas is breathtaking with its steep mountains, deep valleys and the passing waters of the Askas River and other streams. It offers agrotourism in beautiful, traditional accommodation, amidst tranquil surroundings.
The wine-producing village takes its name after the rich landowner Manolis Askas, who lived there in 1462, and is known for its production of the strong spirit Zivania.
The traditional character of narrow, winding alleys, towering stone-built walls and hand-baked roof tiles has been retained. The village also has several old, interesting churches, including the Medieval church of St. John the Baptist (16th century) and the Holy Cross Church.
