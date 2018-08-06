Agios Konstantinos is the only village in Cyprus bearing the name of St. Constantine, one of the early Byzantine Emperors, who is often depicted in Greek Orthodox art with his mother St. Helena and the Holy Cross. Like many of the other villages in the area, Agios Constantinos was among the 47 villages that belonged to the Big Commandery of the knights of the order of St. John of Jerusalem. The villagers still produce the white variety of grapes which they take to the wine co-operative in Kalo Chorio to make Commandaria. The main church of the village – dedicated to Agios Constantinos and Agia Eleni – can be seen above the main square of the village. There is not much to see in the village so continue towards Agios Pavlos.

Distance: 2km. Time: 3 minutes.

Source: Pitsilia Discover the Real Cyprus / Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative