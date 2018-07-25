Agia Anna is a small beautiful village encircled from low mountains built in the valley of river “Tremithos”, 16 kilometers west of Larnaca. It is built in altitude 150 m above the sea, on limestone rocks. It is found in the old street Nicosia -Larnaca and neighbors with the villages Psevdas and Kalo Chorio Larnacas.

The village took its name from the Saint Anna. However exist various versions for how it took its name. Certain of them are reported below:

The village took his name from the Agia Anna, the mother of Virgin Mary, who according to tradition was seen from the residents of the village, drinking water from one of the water sources of the village.

One other version reports that near in Stavrovouni existed a village, the village of Honest Cross. In this village existed a monastery dedicated in Agia Anna. In this monastery it was looked after, as it is also said palm of Agia Anna. Later this village was lost and the village Agia Anna took its place.

A third version reports that a shepherd while praying he envisioned the Agia Anna, who asked him to build a church and to name the village Agia Anna.

According to researches that have become, it was realized that the settlement of Agia Anna was created in the dues of the 18th century and the beginning of the 19th century.

Exist clues, from discoveries that became after excavations, that the region of Agia Anna was lived form the ancient years and concretely by the Neolithic season.

An important proof of this is the existence of catacombs in southern area of the old church of Agia Anna. In this region exist still certain from them as well as the ruins of ancient settlement.

In the region were found still ancient vessels, which are found today in the archaeological museum.

The population of village before the Turkish invasion was mixed. Greekcypriots and Turkishcypriots constituted it. In the 1960 the total number of residents reached the 182 individuals, from that 80 were Greekcypriots and 102 Turkishcypriots. Afterwards the Turkish invasions in Agia Anna there are only Greekcypriots, many from which they are refugees. The last years it began to have a small increase of the population of the community and today the population reaches around the 300 individuals.

The residents of village deal mainly with the agriculture and the livestock farming. Some of them are builders, or workers while some others are electricians etc and they are working at the province of Nicosia and Larnaca.

The bigger number of residents is assembled in the houses with traditional character.

Today the growth of the village is spread in all directions, at some distance from the center of the village beyond the river which up to recently constituted a natural obstacle in the extension of the village.

The growth surely did not leave the traditional character unaffected, where the interventions with new buildings, are increased worryingly. The main characteristics of the traditional character of settlement are found below:

Possessed layout

The stoneworks are from limestone from the region

The roofs are at an angle covered with tiles

The architectural drawings of the buildings are frugal

Main characteristic are the three small squares of the settlement, with more important the one that is found in the square where only Turkishcypriots lived.

There it exists up to today the school where the children of Turkishcypriots were studying.

A basic characteristic of the residents of the village is their deeply religious faith, thing that is proved by the existence of three churches, and two dedicated in Agia Anna and a third that is dedicated in the Virgin Mary.

Source: Community Council Agia Anna