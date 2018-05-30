Fig Tree Bay: One of the most famous beaches in the world

With more than 30,000 posts on instagram by people from all over the world who have paid a visit, Fig Tree Bay is rightfully the second most famous beach in Cyprus right after Nissi Beach.

Located in the popular tourist resort of Protaras in the popular holiday town of Paralimni, the popular beach of Protaras – better known as Fig Tree Bay – boasts fine, golden sands and crystal-clear waters. It takes its name from a single, solitary fig tree that has been there since the 17th century.

Facilities on the beach include toilets, changing rooms, sun beds, umbrellas and water sports facilities, whilst the general area has a variety of accommodation, restaurants and kiosks.

Protaras beach has been given the Blue Flag award, as one of best beaches in the world. According to TripAdvisor the beach is among the ten best of Europe and the 19th best beach in the world.

You can stay at the nearby Capo Bay Beach Hotel and explore the natural beauty of the area.

