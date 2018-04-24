Daniel and Theoni Anastasis have recreated the feeling of a simple village life by developing the derelict stone homes that once lay in the centre of Farmakas village, the same place where Daniel was raised with his mother, Yiayia and Papou. Having returned to Cyprus after 45 years in Africa, Daniel wanted to breathe life into his poignant memories and to revere the beauty of village living that encompasses fresh air, beautiful vista’s and food handpicked from the earth. That same magical feeling has been recreated with all the modern conveniences whilst promoting agrotourism in the village and fulfilling Daniel and Theoni’s vision of a life that evolves whilst respecting history.

Farmakas Living offers five traditional Agro tourism accommodation with a touch of luxury; family units and suites perfect for couples and sole travellers. All come fully equipped for your stay and can be serviced daily. Also available throughout the village are fully furnished and serviced homestead options and units, for families, large and small groups, and couples.

Tel. 0035799426848

Courtesy of the CTO