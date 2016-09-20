The Centre – a yoga and Shiatsu studio in central Nicosia – is hosting a full weekend ‘Devine Feminine’ yoga workshop with leading UK-based senior yoga teacher trainer Christopher Gladwell.

What: Devine Feminine: A Yoga Workshop.

When: Friday, 23 September – Sunday, 25 September

Where: The Centre, 6 Panayioti Kaspi St, Nicosia.

Christopher Gladwell has been actively studying yoga in its various forms of physical practice for about 35 years. He is the author of “Engaged Yoga” and runs a busy studio in Bristol, in between running workshops and trainings across Europe.

The upcoming workshop at The Centre will see participants work with movement, mind, breath and vibration to connect with the divine feminine within.

Starting on Friday, with an open Asana yoga class, the workshop will continue with full day courses on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25.

Participation in the open class on Friday is €35, while the full weekend course will cost €125. For more information call or email Emma Michael at 97873494 or emma@thecentre.com.cy.