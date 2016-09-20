Latest News
Home / Enjoy Life / Coming Events / Devine Feminine: A Yoga Workshop
14354899_1384597804887025_7841280592657733093_n

Devine Feminine: A Yoga Workshop

September 20, 2016 Coming Events, Enjoy Life Leave a comment

The Centre – a yoga and Shiatsu studio in central Nicosia – is hosting a full weekend ‘Devine Feminine’ yoga workshop with leading UK-based senior yoga teacher trainer Christopher Gladwell.

What: Devine Feminine: A Yoga Workshop.
When: Friday, 23 September – Sunday, 25 September
Where: The Centre, 6 Panayioti Kaspi St, Nicosia.

Christopher Gladwell has been actively studying yoga in its various forms of physical practice for about 35 years. He is the author of “Engaged Yoga” and runs a busy studio in Bristol, in between running workshops and trainings across Europe.

The upcoming workshop at The Centre will see participants work with movement, mind, breath and vibration to connect with the divine feminine within.

Starting on Friday, with an open Asana yoga class, the workshop will continue with full day courses on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25.

Participation in the open class on Friday is €35, while the full weekend course will cost €125. For more information call or email Emma Michael at 97873494 or emma@thecentre.com.cy.

Tags

Check Also

beer-photo

Nicosia Beer Fest

Nicosia Tourism Board, the Nicosia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and C.K. Matrix Exhibitions Partners …

p7

Jimmi: All is by my side

OutKast’s AndrÃ Benjamin stars as Jimi Hendrix in this revealing biopic from Academy Award-winning writer-director …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Phileleftheros
© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved