Demetriades: Paphos to get €2.8m makeover

Communications Minister Marios Demetriades has confirmed that the state will splash out €2.8million on Paphos ahead of next year, when the town will take on the role of European Capital of Culture.

Speaking to state radio, Demetriades confirmed that the money would be used for various works and projects such the building of pavements, renovations for various squares and the building of a bridge.

“Paphos is set for a facelift and there are lots of works in the pipeline now that the money has been released,” said the minister.

“The works are expected to be finalised ahead of next year when Paphos will be the European Capital of Culture. We will also be conducting some work in the marina in Polis Chrysochous including expanding berths used for mooring vessels. We have already met with the Polis Chrysochous Municipality to discuss the matter.”

Meanwhile, Demetriades also confirmed that the wheels had been set in motion for the construction of a new Archaeological Museum for Paphos that the state estimates would cost €50m.

“We are already seeking tenders for the construction of the new museum,” continued Demetriades. “But it won’t be built overnight. I believe that construction will get underway sometime in 2019.”

“Many people in Paphos had believed that the museum would never be built. Now, I can confirm that the wheels are in motion. The first phase will be to find the appropriate design and construction cost and the second will be the actual building process.”

The minister also said that the state was looking into ways along with the Paphos Municipality to properly utilise the Paphos Conference Centre – which has remained largely stagnant in the last few years.