Daxifest returns

The charity music festival ‘Daxifest’ is back for a second year on Sunday, October 2, and is set to top last year’s pilot event with a packed line-up of musicians and entertainment for all the family.

Organised by The Daxi Group, the festival is held in conjunction with the SBA Police and Ayia Napa Municipality, in aid of Paralimni-based charity ‘KEPA’ and The Sovereign Base Area Police Food Project in Larnaca – ‘Feeding Local Families this Winter’.

Starting at 11am, the festival is an all-day event that ends at 1am the next morning and features: original singers, bands and entertainers; tribute acts; children’s entertainment and activities; stalls; food and drink; competitions and surprises.

The festival will be held at Ayia Napa’s Football Stadium, with all-day passes costing just €10 for adults, and €3 for children, with a recommendation to bring a blanket to pop down to enjoy the music in true ‘music festival style’, whilst stadium seating is also available. This year’s headliners are local band Minus One, who represented Cyprus in May’s Eurovision Song Contest, and have been making waves globally since.

Other popular artists performing include Chris Andre – brother of UK celebrity Peter Andre; World Salsa Champion Olidaisy Rizo; Yuri Melikov, American Cypriot Singer from The Voice Greece and The Voice Russia, and some of the region’s favourite tribute acts, including Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson, as well as traditional Cypriot dance groups.

Founder of The Daxi Group, Natalie Reed, is excited in the run-up to the event and believes wholeheartedly in the cause.

“Once again, we are blessed to have such an amazing array of artists donating their time and talents for a good cause, and we are certain that the event is going to be enjoyed by all whilst providing vital funds that will change people’s lives this coming winter.

“The festival remains the biggest of its kind on the island and is geared for all ages… we can’t wait!”

Whilst the line-up of entertainment is complete and confirmed, there are still slots for stallholders at €50 per three-metre pitch for the entire day, with an estimated 3-5,000 attendees expected at the event.

Tickets are already on sale, available from the Daxi Information Centre in Pernera, and at the venue on the day. For the full order of performances, visit the Facebook page: Daxifest Charity Festival. To offer sponsorship or to book a stall, contact: 23040940.