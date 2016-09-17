Dark room and other forces

Up in arms

I have a feeling that Nicos Anastasiades prefers hard fought negotiations with Mustafa Akinci, or even with Turkey, than informing the Greek Cypriot centre parties about the outcome of the current peace process.

During the last many months, I haven’t heard the leaders of the centre parties saying one positive comment on the Cyprob negotiations. Not even one.

Freedom fighters, Nicholas Papadopoulos (Diko), Marinos Sizopoulos (Edek), George Lillikas (Citizen’s Alliance), Eleni Theocharous (Solidarity) and George Perdikis (Greens) have constantly criticised every move the President does on the table.

They never offer an alternative way of action and maintain such a rhetoric that if you don’t know them, you would believe they are ready to take up arms and throw the Turks and possibly the Turkish Cypriots into the sea.

Of course, not a single thought of that kind is entertained by them. They are all talk and no action. Big words to scare people into following their backward-looking hardline ideals.

The problem, if you ask me, is not them but Anastasiades himself who meets and tries to keep them abreast with developments on table. As if there is a single chance to get positive, constructive ideas or advice, out of National Council, or Leaders meetings.

Distorted info

The signs of a full-fledged anti-solution campaign are evident also in the north. The scaremongers have started distributing visual and written material that contain false and distorted information about the negotiations and a possible solution in Cyprus.

They are even preparing fake newspaper pages and sharing them on social media. One such example was the front-page report in a made-up Greek Cypriot newspaper citing Anastasiades, who supposedly said he was able to fool Turkish Cypriots and get everything he wanted.

“Be ready…”

During his recent visit in north Cyprus, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made sure that the coalition partners, Ozgurgun and Denktas would tone down their criticism against TC leader Mustafa Akinci. Cavusoglu found also some time to play golf.

He seemed very joyful that day and was seen casually chatting away with fellow golfers. At some point he was overheard saying “Be ready for a settlement…”

Window closed

I don’t know if you still remember, but some years ago, Cyprus and Israel started negotiations aimed at signing a unitisation agreement. With an agreement of this kind, the two countries would define their seabed borders.

My sources tell me that Israel and Cyprus are far away from reaching such a deal, that will allow the exploitation of Aphrodite gas find, which is mainly situated in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone but also enters, slightly, into Israel’s EEZ.

The problem, I hear, is not technical but mainly political. Israel wants to keep open its options to sell gas to Turkey through a pipeline and will not sign a unitisation agreement with Cyprus, before it has some very firm indications that the political problem is well on its way to being solved.

No official would confirm this, but one doesn’t have to be a rocket scientist or an oil and gas expert to realise that no country will be able to exploit fully its gas reserves if political problems, like ours, keep getting in the middle of potentially lucrative energy deals.

Companies insist

Despite the aforementioned political problems, the oil and gas companies do not despair.

While they watch carefully the current Cyprob process – obviously hoping there is a positive outcome, big companies ENI and Total are pressing hard to get the exploration rights of Cypriot plots, currently put under a third licensing round.

The Italian Foreign Minister came this week to sell ENI’s interests and from what I hear, the French will follow suit.