Cyprus to take part in European sport week

Cyprus’ state school pupils will once again be participating in this year’s European Week of Sport, the Education Ministry announced on Friday.

In an address ahead of the start of the Week on Monday, Education Minister Costas Kadis said events had been planned throughout the week, up to Sunday, September 25.

Highlights will include Schools Sport Day events at state middle and high schools and, at primary school level, ‘Break time active play’ initiatives which will see pupils encouraged to try out a variety of sports.

Schools have also been encouraged to undertake their own, private initiatives, the results of which will be published on a national website created for the Week.

According to Kadis, over 85,000 pupils are expected to take part in Cyprus’ European Week of Sport events.

Kadis’ address was read out by his Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Aigli Pantelaki.