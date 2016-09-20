Cyprus ‘passport selling’ a security risk

MEPs have criticised Cyprus for its investment cash for passports scheme stating that the implementation is a security risk.

UK newspaper The Express carried the story about how some investors were currently paying £2 million for a passport.

Portuguese and Estonian MEPs have criticised the issue saying that the scheme is ‘risky’ from a security point of view and that will add to the current terror crisis across Europe.

The Cypriot government has lobbied Brussels to make it easier for non EU-nations to be able to make a financial investment in the country which then gives them the right to free movement.

Interior minister Socrates Hasikos told parliament the process has raised £2.15 billion for Cyprus since its introduction following its bail out in 2013. Cyprus introduced its program as a “temporary” measure to raise funds after the country was bailed out in 2013.

Malta has also adopted the same policy.

But the decision has been questioned by MEPs who claim it undermines the Shengen zone.

EU Parliamentary Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee member Ana Gomes said: “I’m really appalled to see that these programs are proliferating. It’s really outrageous.”

Meanwhile ex-Estonian foreign minister Urmas Paet said: “It’s not always clear if [the applicants] do not have a hidden agenda which may be risky from a security point of view.