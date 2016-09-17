Cyprus ‘not protecting’ working mums, pregnant workers

Working mothers and pregnant workers in Cyprus are having their rights violated by many employers and more needs to be done to safeguard them, according to an equality group on the island.

Figures from the Cyprus Equality Authority and Anti-Discrimination Body show that the rights of working mothers and pregnant employees are not being upheld. The same figures show that 19% of those cases concern women – either with children or expecting children – being dismissed from their employment.

The number of violation cases, the body believes, is actually much higher with many complaints still under investigation while some employers are in court fending off charges of unlawful dismissal.

According to the current legislation, the sacking of a pregnant woman is against the law but the Cyprus Equality Authority and Anti-Discrimination Body claim that neither the victims themselves nor the employees are aware of this fact.

Many working mums or pregnant workers are also unaware of their fundamental rights when it comes to things like maternity leave.

Around 20 to 25 complaints are reported to the Ministry of Labour every year over violations against that specific group of women workers.

“Around 25% of complaints filed at the Ombudsman’s office in the last five years concern violations of maternity or pregnancies,” claimed Elena Karekla who works at the Cyprus Office of the Commissioner for Administration.

“That amounts to around 120 to 130 such complaints out of the 500 that we receive. With regards to those types of employment complaints, 40% concern pregnancies/birth/lactation, 1% concerns work placement, 15% concern maternity rights, 25% concern employment violations impacting on families and 19% concern employment dismissals of pregnant women.”

She went on to say that only 11% of complaints reach a satisfactory settlement.

“Those figures have led us to the conclusion that there is a loophole in the legislation when it comes to enforcing the law which is why the Cyprus Equality Authority and Anti-Discrimination Body pushed ahead with an awareness campaign in the summer.”

All EU countries must ensure that the following rules are in place:

a) Women may not be obliged to perform night work during their pregnancy and for a period following childbirth (subject to submission of a medical certificate) – instead they should have the possibility of being transferred to daytime work, excused from work or given extended maternity leave.

b) All women are entitled to maternity leave for an uninterrupted period of at least 14 weeks before and/or after delivery (with at least two weeks before and/or after delivery). They are entitled to receive payment or an allowance during the period of leave at a rate at least equivalent to sick pay.

c) Pregnant workers may take time off work without loss of pay to attend ante-natal examinations if they have to take place during working hours.

d) Women may not be dismissed for reasons related to their condition from the beginning of their pregnancy to the end of their maternity leave. In the event of dismissal, the employer must give good grounds in writing. Such workers must be protected from the consequences of unlawful dismissal.

e) The continuity of employment rights relating to the employment contract – including the maintenance of a payment to, and/or entitlement to an adequate allowance for such workers – must be ensured.