Cyprus arts chamber expands

By Melissa Hekkers

Katina Kosta took the reins of the Cyprus Chamber of Fine Arts (E.Ka.Te.) last July, a challenge that required not only the revival of the chamber since a noticeable slowdown for the past decade at least, but also a push towards changing the mindset of the organisation.

“I think it’s worth noting that when the chamber came to exist, there was nobody around doing what we set out to do; that is, to establish the fact that there was a distinctive Cypriot artistic community and to organise a body to represent them,” says Kosta, President of E.Ka.Te.

Founded in 1964 by a group of prominent artists in Nicosia, E.Ka.Te’s long presence inevitably guaranteed that the organisation would have its ups and downs, something Kosta also relates to the body’s grassroots identity.

“The longevity of the organisation and the fact that we were really the first Cypriot artists organisation has led to our having members with generational differences and often quite divergent artistic sensibilities.

Trying to please all our members can become problematic at times,” admits Kosta.

“In the recent past, (and in spite of the fact that, ironically, we had far healthier budgets to work with, which have since been thoroughly slashed following the financial crisis), I feel that there had been some bad shows and some poor choices made, as well as some unfortunate infighting that was clearly unproductive and hampered our progress somewhat,” she adds.

The emergence of other art associations and organisations has also, perhaps, contributed to E.Ka.Te. appearing to be somewhat old-fashioned. Nonetheless, Kosta seems uncowed by the challenge posed by her responsibilities as head of the new committee.

To the contrary, she exudes confidence in her task.

“Since we took over as the new committee, we’ve put forward a number of new events of a different, of a less traditional character, from which we’ve had positive feedback from a fair number of people expressing surprise that these were E.Ka.Te. shows, noting that we seemed to be taking a new direction,” she elaborates.

A new direction

For starters, Kosta emphasises the desire for E.Ka.Te to be putting on ‘more and better’ shows as she says, without this being the sole mission.

“It’s more than being simply about putting up shows by our various members, I’d like to see E.Ka.Te. become more of a contributing body to our culture at large,” she says.

“By this I mean the hosting of events that explicitly deal with the political and social and the theoretical and philosophical issues that have an impact upon our community and to help foster dialogue,” adds Kosta.

As part of its mission, Kosta aspires to see E.Ka.Te. building bridges, forming relationships and establishing closer links with other local artistic and creative organisations.

“I’d like E.Ka.Te. to play a role in bringing a greater sense of community among fellow artists,” she says.

And this can only be accomplished through a concrete knowledge of the art scene.

“A healthy competitiveness is good, but too often the case here is that this can, for various reasons, slide into cliquey factionalism. I believe that our island is small enough already without these divisive attitudes,” Kosta adds.

Sticks in the wheels

Given the long history of the chamber and as a member of the International Association of Art (IAA), the ground of the body’s intent was to promote artistic creation and protect the rights of creators on the island; a challenge and in a sense heritage the chamber’s legacy has to be tackled.

“It is not easy; one needs to put in a lot of work,” says Kosta.

“It’s a challenge for the organisation to achieve its goals when everybody is there as a volunteer and also when funding doesn’t even cover the basic running expenses.”

Artists’ rights

“Promoting artists rights is something that we have been working on for a while now,” she adds.

“With the valuable support of the lawyer Marinos Kleanthous we are establishing a company named ‘Pygmalion’ that will police artists’ intellectual rights in this country. This project was original initiated by Daphne Trimikliniotis, but had been sidelined by the previous E.Ka.Te. committees. We are now fully committed to making this happen,” she says.

“We are also working to get the ‘1% law’ properly enforced.

This a law that rules that any corporate or government building development mus,t by law, commit 1% of its budget to the acquisition and placement of art in its building (which seems to have been disregarded or forgotten during the last 3-4 years).

“The IAA operates under the umbrella of UNESCO. Thanks to the commitment of Christos Symeonidis, elected member of the Executive Committee of the IAA and representative for E.Ka.Te. and Cyprus, we are promoting issues relating to artists rights and artists’ status in our country.

“As odd as it may sound, we’re still working on getting the profession of ‘artist’ officially recognised in Cyprus.

The IAA is the only truly international artist organisation and our involvement with it is very important and needs to be effectively funded by the Ministry of Education and Culture (which is currently not the case),” explains Kosta.

“I knew that I would have to give up a lot of my time, but the most challenging part is the responsibility towards an organisation with E.Ka.Te’s history,” says Kosta. A responsibility that seems poised to play out in an ambitious yet bridge-building direction, unifying the disparate parts of the island’s creative community.