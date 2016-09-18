Cyprapoodle dandy!

Mrs Mehmet, aka Missy, has found her canine ancestors, thanks to the efforts and help by the Kyrenia Animal Rescue to get her to the UK.

Mrs Mehmet is Frances and Tony Gravenor’s dog, whom they found near a restaurant in the Boghaz (Bogaz) area. However the family had one problem; they would be returning to the UK and would be unable to take Mrs Mehmet back with them until her papers were completed. The couple travelled back to the island to visit her often because they missed her so much.

KAR Pet Travel help people to bring pets to or from Cyprus. However, as the acquis communutaire is suspended in the north, Turkish Cypriots cannot be part of the Pet Passport Travel Scheme and require other documentation and vaccinations in order to send their pets back to Britain. However, Mrs Mehmet finally made her way to the UK through the KAR pet travel scheme.

There she delighted friends and family members and everyone was so impressed with how well behaved she was that Frances and Tony began to question her heritage. The couple sent KAR an update saying: “Missie is doing so well, she goes everywhere with me and is so well-behaved, everyone she meets falls in love with her and I keep getting asked if she is a pedigree!

“She is not sure about our wet and very windy weather we are having here at the moment, but she wears her little coat gladly. She has truly changed my life”, said Frances.

Tony decided to do some research into Mrs Mehmet’s family tree and sent away for DNA tests. He received a certificate to show her lineage some weeks after which showed her heritage. It was discovered that Mrs Mehmet is a Chihuahua, Miniature Poodle, Border Collie, Brittany, English Cocker Spaniel mix!

Frances wrote back to Kyrenia Animal Rescue with another update to say that Mrs Mehmet was enjoying life in the UK and when people ask what breed she is, they tell them that she is a ‘turkadoodle’, to which of course people laugh.

KAR explained to Frances that dogs like Mrs Mehmet are known as Cypradoodles, or Cyprus poodles which are usually a cross between a terrier and a poodle common in Cyprus. However, whatever her breed, Mrs Mehmet now knows her ancestors and it’s likely she will be related to some of the dogs in Cyprus in some point in time.

But for now, Tony and Frances as well as Mrs Mehmet are happy to be back in the UK.