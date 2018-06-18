Cypriot actress Myrto Kouyiali reveals the list of her favorite things.
-Where do you like to enjoy your morning coffee?
-If not at home, at Menta cafe or at the Daily Roast, with good company.
-Which is your favorite city yard?
-The Boys new yard, of course!
-Where could you find the best souvlaki?
-At my parents’ house! I can easily say that my dad makes the best souvlaki I have ever tasted!
-Which is your favorite spot in the city?
-Silver Star, Granazi and Il Bacaro.
-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem?
-My friend’s yard, where I enjoy a bit of chitchat over a glass of cold white wine or an amazing gin & tonic.
-Which is your favorite restaurant? A recommended dish?
-Limoncello, for the best burger in town.
-Which is your favorite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus?
-I love traditional, Mediterranean food, but if I have to choose something else, then I visit Sawa restaurant where I enjoy amazing Syrian dishes.
-Your all-time-classic place to hang out?
-The ‘Stoa tou Dimitri’ restaurant, for quality, homemade food.
-Where you can find delightful sweets?
-At Debbie’s cookies, for enticing carrot cake.
-Which corner of the island holds a special place in your heart?
-Pissouri, where I enjoy the sea in complete tranquility, away from crowds.
Info:
Menta Speciality CoffeeShop, Florinis 9Α, Nicosia
Daily Roast, Gerasimou Markora, Nicosia
Τhe Boys, Themistokli Dervi 5, Nicosia
Silver Star, Sofouli 44-46, Nicosia
Granazi, Agion Omologiton 14, Nicosia
Il Bacaro, Prodromou 131D, Nicosia
Limoncello Deli-Bar, Eugenias & Antoniou Theodotou (Agios Antonios Municipal Market), Nicosia
Sawa, Klimentos 31, Nicosia
Stoa tou Dimitri, Digeni Akrita 28Ε, Nicosia