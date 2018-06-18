Cypriot actress Myrto Kouyiali reveals the list of her favorite things.

-Where do you like to enjoy your morning coffee?

-If not at home, at Menta cafe or at the Daily Roast, with good company.

-Which is your favorite city yard?

-The Boys new yard, of course!

-Where could you find the best souvlaki?

-At my parents’ house! I can easily say that my dad makes the best souvlaki I have ever tasted!

-Which is your favorite spot in the city?

-Silver Star, Granazi and Il Bacaro.

-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem?

-My friend’s yard, where I enjoy a bit of chitchat over a glass of cold white wine or an amazing gin & tonic.

-Which is your favorite restaurant? A recommended dish?

-Limoncello, for the best burger in town.

-Which is your favorite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus?

-I love traditional, Mediterranean food, but if I have to choose something else, then I visit Sawa restaurant where I enjoy amazing Syrian dishes.

-Your all-time-classic place to hang out?

-The ‘Stoa tou Dimitri’ restaurant, for quality, homemade food.

-Where you can find delightful sweets?

-At Debbie’s cookies, for enticing carrot cake.

-Which corner of the island holds a special place in your heart?

-Pissouri, where I enjoy the sea in complete tranquility, away from crowds.

Info:

Menta Speciality CoffeeShop, Florinis 9Α, Nicosia

Daily Roast, Gerasimou Markora, Nicosia

Τhe Boys, Themistokli Dervi 5, Nicosia

Silver Star, Sofouli 44-46, Nicosia

Granazi, Agion Omologiton 14, Nicosia

Il Bacaro, Prodromou 131D, Nicosia

Limoncello Deli-Bar, Eugenias & Antoniou Theodotou (Agios Antonios Municipal Market), Nicosia

Sawa, Klimentos 31, Nicosia

Stoa tou Dimitri, Digeni Akrita 28Ε, Nicosia