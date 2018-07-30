Michalis Igoumenides

The famous model and photographer reveals his favourite places, as well as his everyday habits.
– Where do you usually have your morning coffee? I am not a morning person, so I prefer a calming, quiet coffee moment at home.
– Which is your favourite yard in the city where you live? Balcony.
-Where can you find the best souvlaki? At Souvlaki Lovers.
-Where do you find authentic meze dishes? At Zanettos restaurant.
-Favourite restaurant/bar/cafe in the city? Zanettos restaurant, without a doubt!
-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem? Giagia Viktoria
-A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish? My favourite restaurant in Nicosia is Barrafino, where I usually order homemade Black Angus beef burger.
-Which is your favourite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus? I am fond of the Asian cuisine, so I really enjoy sushi at Ocean Basket.
-An all-time-favourite place to hang out? Cafe Mercedes!
-Where do you usually have the best cocktails? At DSTRKT in Larnaca.
-Where do you usually go for delightful sweets? At Barrafino, again, for my favourite, homemade dessert, which is Panetone!
-Which corner of the island holds a special place in your heart? Paphos, with a wanderlust that stems from many childhood memories.
Info:
Balcony, Faneromenis 61, Nicosia, 99999626
Souvlaki Lovers, Larnacos Avenue 348, Nicosia, 22317257
Zanettos Tavern, Trikoupi 65, Nicosia, 22765501
Giagia Viktoria, Prodromou 113C, Nicosia, 22666076
Barrafino, Spyrou Kyprianou 3 C-E, Nicosia, 22767696
Ocean Basket (in all towns)
Cafe Mercedes, Lidras 24, Nicosia
DSTRKT, Ermou 82, Larnaca, 99274585