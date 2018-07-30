Menu
Michalis Igoumenides

July 30, 2018

The famous model and photographer reveals his favourite places, as well as his everyday habits.

– Where do you usually have your morning coffee? I am not a morning person, so I prefer a calming, quiet coffee moment at home.

– Which is your favourite yard in the city where you live? Balcony.

-Where can you find the best souvlaki? At Souvlaki Lovers.

-Where do you find authentic meze dishes? At Zanettos restaurant.

-Favourite restaurant/bar/cafe in the city? Zanettos restaurant, without a doubt!

-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem? Giagia Viktoria

-A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish? My favourite restaurant in Nicosia is Barrafino, where I usually order homemade Black Angus beef burger.

-Which is your favourite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus? I am fond of the Asian cuisine, so I really enjoy sushi at Ocean Basket.

-An all-time-favourite place to hang out? Cafe Mercedes!

-Where do you usually have the best cocktails? At DSTRKT in Larnaca.

-Where do you usually go for delightful sweets? At Barrafino, again, for my favourite, homemade dessert, which is Panetone!

-Which corner of the island holds a special place in your heart? Paphos, with a wanderlust that stems from many childhood memories.

Info: 

Balcony, Faneromenis 61, Nicosia, 99999626

Souvlaki Lovers, Larnacos Avenue 348, Nicosia, 22317257

Zanettos Tavern, Trikoupi 65, Nicosia, 22765501

Giagia Viktoria, Prodromou 113C, Nicosia, 22666076

Barrafino, Spyrou Kyprianou 3 C-E, Nicosia, 22767696

Ocean Basket (in all towns)

Cafe Mercedes, Lidras 24, Nicosia

DSTRKT, Ermou 82, Larnaca, 99274585

 

