Kynthia Livaniou, co-owner of the bookshop «The Shopkeeper & Co», introduces us to all of her favorite spots in Limassol, sharing at the same time her little secrets.
-Where do you enjoy your morning coffee?
-I usually have my morning coffee at little coffee shops situated in Molos on the central promenade of Limassol, such as Thalassaki.
-Which is your favourite city yard?
-Gin Garden’s yard is my favourite, so elegant and stylish; the perfect place to finish your day.
-Where can you find the best souvlaki?
-At Fengaraki, the kebab shop of my neighbourhood. There, you can enjoy Mr. Antonis amazing souvlaki!
-Where do you find authentic meze dishes?
-At Maramenos restaurant you can find delicious meze dishes, always cooked to perfection, just few minutes away from Limassol, at Agia Paraskevi Forest Picnic Area.
-Which is your favourite spot in town?
Mario’s Snacks, the bakery with probably the best cheese pie in town, close to my office.
– A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish?
The Old Neighbourhood for fish, situated in Limassol old town is an all-time favourite!
– Which is your favourite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus?
-I visit the Syrian Arab Club in Limassol for authentic Lebanese dishes! I am fond of the Lebanese cuisine!
-An all-time-favourite place to hang out;
-At Gypsy’s for beers!
-Where do you usually have the best cocktails?
-At Madame, in Limassol, Iroon Square. I usually order Blossom.
-Where do you usually go for delightful sweets?
-At Colours Café, Four Seasons Hotel.
-Which place in Cyprus do you remember fondly?
-Limassol seafront. For me, means quality time with friends, nights-out and swimming…
Info:
-Thalassaki, 28th October Str (opposite the Catholic Church), Limassol
-Gin Garden, Themidos 1, Limassol
-Fengaraki, Gladstonos 94, Limassol
-Maramenos, Agia Paraskevi picnic area, Limassol
-Mario’s Snacks, Agias Zonis 10, Limassol
-The Old Neighbourhood, 14, Angiras Street, Limassol
Syrian Arab Club, Iliados 3, Limassol
-Gypsy’s Western Saloon, 28th October Str, Limassol
-Madame, Iroon Square, Limassol
-Colours Cafe at Four Seasons Hotel, Amathountos 67-69, Limassol.