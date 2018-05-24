Kynthia Livaniou, co-owner of the bookshop «The Shopkeeper & Co», introduces us to all of her favorite spots in Limassol, sharing at the same time her little secrets.

-Where do you enjoy your morning coffee?

-I usually have my morning coffee at little coffee shops situated in Molos on the central promenade of Limassol, such as Thalassaki.

-Which is your favourite city yard?

-Gin Garden’s yard is my favourite, so elegant and stylish; the perfect place to finish your day.

-Where can you find the best souvlaki?

-At Fengaraki, the kebab shop of my neighbourhood. There, you can enjoy Mr. Antonis amazing souvlaki!

-Where do you find authentic meze dishes?

-At Maramenos restaurant you can find delicious meze dishes, always cooked to perfection, just few minutes away from Limassol, at Agia Paraskevi Forest Picnic Area.

-Which is your favourite spot in town?

Mario’s Snacks, the bakery with probably the best cheese pie in town, close to my office.

– A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish?

The Old Neighbourhood for fish, situated in Limassol old town is an all-time favourite!

– Which is your favourite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus?

-I visit the Syrian Arab Club in Limassol for authentic Lebanese dishes! I am fond of the Lebanese cuisine!

-An all-time-favourite place to hang out;

-At Gypsy’s for beers!

-Where do you usually have the best cocktails?

-At Madame, in Limassol, Iroon Square. I usually order Blossom.

-Where do you usually go for delightful sweets?

-At Colours Café, Four Seasons Hotel.

-Which place in Cyprus do you remember fondly?

-Limassol seafront. For me, means quality time with friends, nights-out and swimming…

Info:

-Thalassaki, 28th October Str (opposite the Catholic Church), Limassol

-Gin Garden, Themidos 1, Limassol

-Fengaraki, Gladstonos 94, Limassol

-Maramenos, Agia Paraskevi picnic area, Limassol

-Mario’s Snacks, Agias Zonis 10, Limassol

-The Old Neighbourhood, 14, Angiras Street, Limassol

Syrian Arab Club, Iliados 3, Limassol

-Gypsy’s Western Saloon, 28th October Str, Limassol

-Madame, Iroon Square, Limassol

-Colours Cafe at Four Seasons Hotel, Amathountos 67-69, Limassol.