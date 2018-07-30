Iacovos Hadjivasili

Menu
Our favorite actor reveals his favourite spots, mainly in Paphos.

– Where do you usually have your morning coffee? At Muse Cafe in Pano Paphos, for a coffee with a breathtaking view of the city.

– Which is your favourite yard in the city where you live? My home’s yard, which is big and full of beautiful flowers.

-Where can you find the best souvlaki? At Karnavallos in Yeroskipou.

-Where do you find authentic meze dishes? At Costas tavern, for amazing food and live music.

-Favourite restaurant/bar/cafe in the city? Vagoris creperie in Kato Paphos, without a doubt!

-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem? The road to Coral Bay, until the sea caves.

-A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish? My favourite restaurant is Chloe’s Chinese in Kato Paphos, where I usually have lemon chicken.

-Which is your favourite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus? I am fond of the Italian cuisine, so I usually visit Il Forno in Nicosia.

-Where do you usually have the best cocktails? At Mpania.

-Where do you usually go for delightful sweets? At Gelamo Gelato Café, in Limanaki, Paphos.

-Which corner of the island holds a special place in your heart? Paphos’ sea caves, for fishing with my uncle and my cousin.

Info:

Muse Café, Andrea Ioannou 16, Paphos

Karnavallos, Makarios Avenue 14, Yeroskipou, Paphos

Costas Tavern, Michalaki Kyprianou, Pegeia, Paphos

Chloe’s Chinese, Poseidonos Avenue 13, Kato Paphos

Il Forno, Lidras 216-218, Old Nicosia

Ta Mpania, Poseidonos Avenue 2, Kato Paphos

Gelamo Gelato Café, Apostolou Pavlou 114, Kato Paphos

