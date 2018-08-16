Giovanna Liotati, manager at Liotatis Lotier Confectioneries, reveals her favourite things, from Liotatis traditional wedding loukoumi, to must places to visit in Ayia Napa and Protaras.

-Giovanna, you and your sisters represent the second generation of Liotatis Lotier confectioneries. How do you deal with the family business, continuing to embrace its long tradition?

-It all started back in 1963 in Famagusta, when my grandmother was making traditional koupes (cracked wheat pies) and wedding loukoumia in her kitchen. My father was always here to help her. Then, in 1982, my parents decided to open a small confectionery in Frenaros. The time flew by and family business grew, with additional confectioneries in Paralimni and Larnaca. Therefore, staying true to our family long tradition and maintaining at the same time the quality of our products is the first and foremost goal for me and my sisters.

-What would you recommend as a must-try from Liotatis Lotier confectioneries?

-Our traditional wedding loukoumi, based on my grandmother’s original recipe, is definitely a must! Furthermore, I invite you to try Roditiko with praline, which is also a best seller. However, you cannot leave without indulging in our chocolate ganache cake, made with genuine dark chocolate.

-Which places would you recommend for visitors in Ayia Napa and Protaras?

-You can start the day with a coffee at Paradisos in Ayia Napa (99470130) or Yianna Marie (23814440) in Protaras. For lunch, I would say Kalamies restaurant (23831145), by the beach. When it comes to beaches with crystal waters and golden sand, I recommend Fig Tree Bay, Sunrise beach, Konnos or Agios Nikolaos, right next to the picturesque fishing harbour of Protaras. Cliff Bar in Protaras is ideal for chilling, while enjoying your afternoon cocktails. There are also many choices for dinner, such as Sage (23816110) and En Yevo (99 388555) in Ayia Napa, or DivaFolio (99355650) and Oscar (23832323) in Protaras. Last but not least, Bliss bar in Protaras (77771616) is the perfect venue for drinks and fun!