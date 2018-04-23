Giorgos Erotokritou, chef de cuisine of the PNS Restaurants and one of the most popular TV chefs in Cyprus, reveals his favorite spots in Limassol, from the Old Town to Akrotiri Bay.

-Where do you usually enjoy your morning coffee?

-At Malindi, a beachfront beach bar, located on the outskirts of Limassol.

-Which is your favorite city yard?

-Lab Restaurant + Bar’s backyard, in the center of Limassol.

-Where can you find the best souvlaki?

-Souvlaki Livadias is definitely the best in Limassol.

-Where do you find authentic meze dishes?

-At Agios Epiktitos tavern that offers quality food and superb view.

-Which is your favorite restaurant in town;

-Kouzina grill restaurant.

-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem?

-Definitely the traditional coffee shop ‘Ilektrika Eidi’ at Saripolou square.

– A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish?

-Epsilon Resto-Bar in Limassol Marina should have been on your list for a visit. My favourite dish is Crispy Pork Belly.

– Which is your favorite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus?

-I am particularly fond of the italian cuisine. I think that Il Gusto italian restaurant is the best by far!

-Where could you find the best steak in town? –At Ryan’s, in Akrotiri. There, you can find awsome steaks.

-Any cocktails recommendations?

-At Pier One, in the Old Port.

-Where do you usually go for delightful sweets?

-At Croquelino Patisserie.

-Which place do you remember fondly?

-My village, Arakapas, a place that alludes to great childhood memories.

INFO:

Malindi Beach Bar, Amathountos 135Α, Limassol

Lab Restaurant + Bar, Anexartisias 33, Limassol

Souvlaki Livadias, Kanari 7Α & Kitiou Kiprianou, Limassol

Agios Epiktitos tavern, Ammochostou 18, Armenochori, Limassol

Kouzina Grill House, Agias Fylakseos 197B, Limassol

Ilektrika Eidi traditional coffee shop, Chatziloizi Michailidi 3-25, Limassol

Epsilon Resto-Bar, Limassol Marina

Ryan’s, Vasilissis Elisavet, Akrotiri, Limassol

Il Gusto, Timiou Stavrou 6, Akrotiri, Limassol

Columbia Steak House, Agiou Andreou 223, Limassol

Pier One, Old Port, Limassol

Croquelino Patisserie, Agias Fylakseos, 197, Limassol