Menu
Insider Views

Eugenios Andreopoulos

By May 3, 2018 No Comments

Eugenios Andreopoulos, as known by his DJ Name Illeven, reveals his favorite spots for food and drink in Limassol, a very few days before Guaba’s grand opening fiesta on the 6th of May. 

-Where do you usually enjoy your morning coffee?

–In my studio, listening to the music.

-Which is your favorite city yard?

-At Dionysus Mansion restaurant. Excellent quality of food and great service.

-Where can you find the best souvlaki?

-At Costa Souvlaki. Tender meat, always cooked to perfection!

-Where do you find authentic meze dishes?

-At AMEK Kapsalou, an amazing place-to-be for both food and drink!

-Which is your favorite bar in town;

-I love to hang out at Do Wine Bar, the gem of our city!

-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem?

-The shipwreck, located near the Akrotiri area, just next to Limassol Salt Lake, is totally worth visiting.

– A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish?

-Definitely Dionysus Mansion. My favourite dish is stuffed chicken breast.

– Which is your favorite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus?

-I am fond of the japanese cuisine- I love the sushi served at ZEN, Uptown Square.

-An all-time-favourite place to hang out;

Chesters . Great quality of food and beverages.

-Where do you usually have the best cocktails?

-At GUABA beach bar, of course! I love Sakura, with a special taste of Japan.

-Where do you usually go for delightful sweets?

-Ηaagen-Dazs, for fruity ice-cream!

-Which place in Cyprus do you remember fondly?

-Protaras and Agia Napa, my favourite summer holiday destinations.

 

Info:

-Dionysus Mansion, 16is Iouniou 1943, Limassol

-Costa Souvlaki, Despoinas & Nicou Pattichi 111, Limassol

-AMEK Kapsalou, Agias Phylakseos 158, Limassol

-Do Wine Bar, Amathountos 50Ε, Limassol

-Zen Room & Chesters, Amathountos 194, Limassol

-Guaba Beach Bar, Amathountos 7, Limassol

-Ηaagen-Dazs, Vasileos Georgiou Α, 95, Limassol

You May Also Like

Insider Views
April 27, 2018

Andreas Pyrishis

pavlou
Insider Views
April 23, 2018

Giorgos Erotokritou

pavlou
Insider Views
April 12, 2018

Maria Papacosta

pavlou