Eugenios Andreopoulos, as known by his DJ Name Illeven, reveals his favorite spots for food and drink in Limassol, a very few days before Guaba’s grand opening fiesta on the 6th of May.
-Where do you usually enjoy your morning coffee?
–In my studio, listening to the music.
-Which is your favorite city yard?
-At Dionysus Mansion restaurant. Excellent quality of food and great service.
-Where can you find the best souvlaki?
-At Costa Souvlaki. Tender meat, always cooked to perfection!
-Where do you find authentic meze dishes?
-At AMEK Kapsalou, an amazing place-to-be for both food and drink!
-Which is your favorite bar in town;
-I love to hang out at Do Wine Bar, the gem of our city!
-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem?
-The shipwreck, located near the Akrotiri area, just next to Limassol Salt Lake, is totally worth visiting.
– A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish?
-Definitely Dionysus Mansion. My favourite dish is stuffed chicken breast.
– Which is your favorite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus?
-I am fond of the japanese cuisine- I love the sushi served at ZEN, Uptown Square.
-An all-time-favourite place to hang out;
Chesters . Great quality of food and beverages.
-Where do you usually have the best cocktails?
-At GUABA beach bar, of course! I love Sakura, with a special taste of Japan.
-Where do you usually go for delightful sweets?
-Ηaagen-Dazs, for fruity ice-cream!
-Which place in Cyprus do you remember fondly?
-Protaras and Agia Napa, my favourite summer holiday destinations.
Info:
-Dionysus Mansion, 16is Iouniou 1943, Limassol
-Costa Souvlaki, Despoinas & Nicou Pattichi 111, Limassol
-AMEK Kapsalou, Agias Phylakseos 158, Limassol
-Do Wine Bar, Amathountos 50Ε, Limassol
-Zen Room & Chesters, Amathountos 194, Limassol
-Guaba Beach Bar, Amathountos 7, Limassol
-Ηaagen-Dazs, Vasileos Georgiou Α, 95, Limassol