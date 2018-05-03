Eugenios Andreopoulos, as known by his DJ Name Illeven, reveals his favorite spots for food and drink in Limassol, a very few days before Guaba’s grand opening fiesta on the 6th of May.

-Where do you usually enjoy your morning coffee?

–In my studio, listening to the music.

-Which is your favorite city yard?

-At Dionysus Mansion restaurant. Excellent quality of food and great service.

-Where can you find the best souvlaki?

-At Costa Souvlaki. Tender meat, always cooked to perfection!

-Where do you find authentic meze dishes?

-At AMEK Kapsalou, an amazing place-to-be for both food and drink!

-Which is your favorite bar in town;

-I love to hang out at Do Wine Bar, the gem of our city!

-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem?

-The shipwreck, located near the Akrotiri area, just next to Limassol Salt Lake, is totally worth visiting.

– A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish?

-Definitely Dionysus Mansion. My favourite dish is stuffed chicken breast.

– Which is your favorite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus?

-I am fond of the japanese cuisine- I love the sushi served at ZEN, Uptown Square.

-An all-time-favourite place to hang out;

Chesters . Great quality of food and beverages.

-Where do you usually have the best cocktails?

-At GUABA beach bar, of course! I love Sakura, with a special taste of Japan.

-Where do you usually go for delightful sweets?

-Ηaagen-Dazs, for fruity ice-cream!

-Which place in Cyprus do you remember fondly?

-Protaras and Agia Napa, my favourite summer holiday destinations.

Info:

-Dionysus Mansion, 16is Iouniou 1943, Limassol

-Costa Souvlaki, Despoinas & Nicou Pattichi 111, Limassol

-AMEK Kapsalou, Agias Phylakseos 158, Limassol

-Do Wine Bar, Amathountos 50Ε, Limassol

-Zen Room & Chesters, Amathountos 194, Limassol

-Guaba Beach Bar, Amathountos 7, Limassol

-Ηaagen-Dazs, Vasileos Georgiou Α, 95, Limassol