*Elena Michael, Thanos Hotels sales manager, introduces us to her favourite spots for coffee, food and drinks in Limassol and Paphos.

-Where do you usually enjoy your morning coffee?

I usually enjoy my morning coffee in the yard of my house.

-Which is your favourite city yard?

Hondros restaurant’s backyard, with the iconic pergola!

-Where can you find the best souvlaki?

At my dad’s restaurant, Aimilios, in Salamiou!

-Where do you find authentic meze dishes?

At Mediterraneo restaurant, located in Annabelle hotel, with a glass of excellent wine and nice music.

-Favourite restaurant/bar/cafe in your neighbourhood?

Vintage Art House, for its amazing atmosphere.

-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem?

Banana Tree Coffee in Peyeia, for aromatic coffee and homemade lemonade.

-A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish?

Koutourou, where I always order halloumi with honey!

-Which is your favourite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus?

I love burgers at the Library, meze at TAPERIX tavern and definitely, sushi at Notios restaurant at Almyra hotel.

-The best place to hang out with friends?

Timothys Bar forever!

-Where could you find the best cocktails?

At Oneiro by the Sea. My favourite cocktail is the Secret Garden!

-Where do you usually find delightful sweets?

I am not much fond of sweets but I do love bread! You can find the best homemade bead at Kikas Brunch.

-Which place do you remember fondly?

Summertime elicits childhood memories of my village, Salamiou, with the good company of my cousins, my grandfather and my grandmother!

INFO

-Hondros, Apostolos Pavlos Avenue, Paphos

-Aimilios Tavern, Salamiou, Paphos

-Mediterraneo, Poseidonos Avenue 10, Paphos (Annabelle Hotel)

-Vintage Art House, Georgiou Karaiskaki, Paphos

-Banana Tree Coffee, Agiou Georgiou, Peyeia, Paphos

-Koutourou, Philippou Antoniade, Paphos

-Library, Themidos 1, Limassol

-TAPERIX, 20 Kubilay Street, Paphos

-Notios, Poseidonos Avenue, 12, Paphos (Almyra Hotel)

-Timothys Bar, Alfredou, Paphos

-Oneiro by the Sea, Peyeia, Paphos

-Kikas Brunch, Theodorou Kolokotroni 5, Kallepia, Paphos