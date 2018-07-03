*Elena Michael, Thanos Hotels sales manager, introduces us to her favourite spots for coffee, food and drinks in Limassol and Paphos.
-Where do you usually enjoy your morning coffee?
I usually enjoy my morning coffee in the yard of my house.
-Which is your favourite city yard?
Hondros restaurant’s backyard, with the iconic pergola!
-Where can you find the best souvlaki?
At my dad’s restaurant, Aimilios, in Salamiou!
-Where do you find authentic meze dishes?
At Mediterraneo restaurant, located in Annabelle hotel, with a glass of excellent wine and nice music.
-Favourite restaurant/bar/cafe in your neighbourhood?
Vintage Art House, for its amazing atmosphere.
-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem?
Banana Tree Coffee in Peyeia, for aromatic coffee and homemade lemonade.
-A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish?
Koutourou, where I always order halloumi with honey!
-Which is your favourite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus?
I love burgers at the Library, meze at TAPERIX tavern and definitely, sushi at Notios restaurant at Almyra hotel.
-The best place to hang out with friends?
Timothys Bar forever!
-Where could you find the best cocktails?
At Oneiro by the Sea. My favourite cocktail is the Secret Garden!
-Where do you usually find delightful sweets?
I am not much fond of sweets but I do love bread! You can find the best homemade bead at Kikas Brunch.
-Which place do you remember fondly?
Summertime elicits childhood memories of my village, Salamiou, with the good company of my cousins, my grandfather and my grandmother!
INFO
-Hondros, Apostolos Pavlos Avenue, Paphos
-Aimilios Tavern, Salamiou, Paphos
-Mediterraneo, Poseidonos Avenue 10, Paphos (Annabelle Hotel)
-Vintage Art House, Georgiou Karaiskaki, Paphos
-Banana Tree Coffee, Agiou Georgiou, Peyeia, Paphos
-Koutourou, Philippou Antoniade, Paphos
-Library, Themidos 1, Limassol
-TAPERIX, 20 Kubilay Street, Paphos
-Notios, Poseidonos Avenue, 12, Paphos (Almyra Hotel)
-Timothys Bar, Alfredou, Paphos
-Oneiro by the Sea, Peyeia, Paphos
-Kikas Brunch, Theodorou Kolokotroni 5, Kallepia, Paphos