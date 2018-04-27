Andreas Pyrishis, founder of Fork Food Market, the first ever street food market festival in Nicosia, reveals his vegetarian secrets as far as food and drink are concerned.

-Which is your favorite city yard?

-Definitely the Nicosia Municipal Gardens

-Where can you find the best souvlaki?

– Despite being a vegetarian, I’ve heard that you can find amazing souvlaki at Kyriakos tavern in Kaimakli.

-Where do you find authentic meze dishes?

-At Patrikon in Tersephanou, at the Larnaca region. There, you can find food cooked to perfection by using only the freshest local ingedients.

-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem?

-Inga’s Veggie Heaven in the old town of Nicosia, where you can enjoy excellent vegetarian and vegan dishes.

A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish?

Silver Pot. I usually have the houmous sandwich.

– Which is your favorite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus?

-I am particularly fond of the Asian cuisine. However, I didn’t find an Asian restaurant in Cyprus that meets my extra high standards, so I have to cook at home.

-An all-time favourite place to hang out?

-New Division for its relaxed vibe.

-Any cocktails recommendations?

-I do not know since I am not a cocktail lover! Lost & Found, maybe?

-Where do you usually go for delightful sweets?

-At Silver Pot, for its amazing cheesecake.

-Which place of the island do you remember fondly?

-I absolutely love Akamas, a spot of wild and unspoiled natural beauty. And sadly, the tree-cutting will have an overwhelming impact on the value and beauty of the natural landscape.