Menu
Insider Views

Andreas Pyrishis

By April 27, 2018 No Comments

Andreas Pyrishis, founder of Fork Food Market, the first ever street food market festival in Nicosia, reveals his vegetarian secrets as far as food and drink are concerned.

-Which is your favorite city yard?

-Definitely the Nicosia Municipal Gardens

-Where can you find the best souvlaki?

– Despite being a vegetarian, I’ve heard that you can find amazing souvlaki at Kyriakos tavern in Kaimakli.

-Where do you find authentic meze dishes?

-At Patrikon in Tersephanou, at the Larnaca region. There, you can find food cooked to perfection by using only the freshest local ingedients.

-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem?

-Inga’s Veggie Heaven in the old town of Nicosia, where you can enjoy excellent vegetarian and vegan dishes.

A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish?

Silver Pot. I usually have the houmous sandwich.

– Which is your favorite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus?

-I am particularly fond of the Asian cuisine. However, I didn’t find an Asian restaurant in Cyprus that meets my extra high standards, so I have to cook at home.

-An all-time favourite place to hang out?

-New Division for its relaxed vibe.

-Any cocktails recommendations?

-I do not know since I am not a cocktail lover! Lost & Found, maybe?

-Where do you usually go for delightful sweets?

-At Silver Pot, for its amazing cheesecake.

-Which place of the island do you remember fondly?

-I absolutely love Akamas, a spot of wild and unspoiled natural beauty. And sadly, the tree-cutting will have an overwhelming impact on the value and beauty of the natural landscape.

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Insider Views
April 23, 2018

Giorgos Erotokritou

pavlou
Insider Views
April 12, 2018

Maria Papacosta

pavlou
Insider Views
April 2, 2018

Sophoklis Kaskaounias

pavlou