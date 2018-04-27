Andreas Pyrishis, founder of Fork Food Market, the first ever street food market festival in Nicosia, reveals his vegetarian secrets as far as food and drink are concerned.
-Which is your favorite city yard?
-Definitely the Nicosia Municipal Gardens
-Where can you find the best souvlaki?
– Despite being a vegetarian, I’ve heard that you can find amazing souvlaki at Kyriakos tavern in Kaimakli.
-Where do you find authentic meze dishes?
-At Patrikon in Tersephanou, at the Larnaca region. There, you can find food cooked to perfection by using only the freshest local ingedients.
-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem?
-Inga’s Veggie Heaven in the old town of Nicosia, where you can enjoy excellent vegetarian and vegan dishes.
A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish?
Silver Pot. I usually have the houmous sandwich.
– Which is your favorite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus?
-I am particularly fond of the Asian cuisine. However, I didn’t find an Asian restaurant in Cyprus that meets my extra high standards, so I have to cook at home.
-An all-time favourite place to hang out?
-New Division for its relaxed vibe.
-Any cocktails recommendations?
-I do not know since I am not a cocktail lover! Lost & Found, maybe?
-Where do you usually go for delightful sweets?
-At Silver Pot, for its amazing cheesecake.
-Which place of the island do you remember fondly?
-I absolutely love Akamas, a spot of wild and unspoiled natural beauty. And sadly, the tree-cutting will have an overwhelming impact on the value and beauty of the natural landscape.