Adriana Patsalou, fashion and interior designer, introduces us to her favourite spots for coffee, food and drinks in her hometown, Larnaca.

-Where do you usually enjoy your morning coffee?

-Mackenzie beach or Oroklini, right on the beachfront, if not at my studio.

-Which is your favorite city yard?

-At Bolivar, with an amazing sea view.

-Where can you find the best souvlaki?

-Larnaca has a long tradition of delicious souvlaki. Among others, you can find amazing souvlaki at Peroutsios, Kekkos or Efthymis.

-Where do you find authentic meze dishes?

-At Mousikos’ tavern in Sotira.

-Favorite restaurant/bar/cafe in your neighborhood?

-We do not have any!

-Could you reveal a well-hidden city gem?

-Stavros’ meze dishes at Marina Snackbar.

-A restaurant that holds a special place in your heart? A recommended dish?

-Ithaki restaurant in Vouliagmeni, where I enjoy exquisite linguini lobster pasta.

-Which is your favorite kind of cuisine and where you can enjoy it in Cyprus?

-I am fond of japanese cuisine, so I really enjoy to visit Nippon restaurant.

-The best place to hang out with friends?

-Los Banditos in Ayia Napa.

-Where could you find the best cocktails?

-At Rebuke Lounge, located in the highly popular Mackenzie Beach.

-Where do you usually find delightful sweets?

-When in London, I usually visit Godiva cafe at Harrods where I indulge myself with their exclusive gourmet ballotin chocolates. I also love cheesecakes from Cheesecake Factory in the USA.

-Which place do you remember fondly?

-Akamas holds a special place in my heart; a place that nevertheless reflects uniqueness of the region of Cyprus.

Info:

Bolivar House, Piale Pasa, Larnaca

Mousikos Tavern, Kyriakou Matsi 6, Sotira, Famagusta Nippon, Stadiou 120, Larnaca

Los Bandidos, Ari Velouchioti, Ayia Napa

Rebuke Lounge, Piale Pasa, Larnaca

Marina Snackbar, Larnaca Marina.