EFIERI Designers

EFIERI is the fashion brand of the twin designers Efi and Eri Melanidou.

Graduated with honors in 2012 from the Birmingham City University ‘s course of Fashion Design with Design for Performance.

In 2013, they launched their brand “EFIERI” and their studio is located in Nicosia in Cyprus.

Their clothes are mostly inspired by Futurism, Minimalism, Avant-garde with emphasis on dark and fetishistic details.

The designers accept orders for exclusive made-to-measure clothes and costumes for performance.

This is their official website with all their current collections and collaborations, and also their online store.

6-8 Nearchos Clerides St.

Nicosia, Cyprus

Email: [email protected]