List of tallest buildings and structures in Cyprus

It is an undeniable fact that Cyprus has shown resilience following the financial crisis of 2013, since the island is determined to maintain a steady pace in boosting investor confidence, achieving a remarkable property resurrection, spurred on by landmark projects, incentives and an influx of foreign investment. Because of this, it means that it is necessary for Cyprus to constantly change in order to accommodate development and investment in the heart of the cities and financial districts. To keep up with our amazing buildings, here is a list of the tallest buildings in Cyprus:

Name: Olympic Residence Tower 75m

Location: Limassol

Year: 2012

Name: The Oval Limassol (75m)

Location: Limassol

Year: 2017

The President (75m)

Location: Nicosia

Year: 2014

Tower 25 (69.9m)

Location: Nicosia

Year: 2013

Cyprus Trade Bank (62m)

Location: Nicosia

Year: 1996

iHome (53)

Location: Limassol

Year: 2018

Shacolas Tower (50m)

Location: Nicosia

Year: 1996

The One which will be completed in 2019 will be the tallest building in Cyprus with 170m height leaving behind it the Twin Towers.

Trilogy Tower West which will be completed in 2023 will be the new tallest building designed on Cypriot ground. The building will have 39 floors and will be located in Limassol.