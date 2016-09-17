Crippling citrus drought

By Funda Gumush

The citrus cultivation sector is sending out an SOS as farmers and producers are complaining that if their trees are not watered soon, they will be lost for good.

With this summer having been one of the hottest on record, critical water reserves have nearly dried up.

The Turkish water pipeline project, expected to bring in 75 million cubic metres of water into the north every year, is yet to be implemented for agriculture. Producers who had been banking on that water for farming are still waiting helplessly, as no initiative has been taken in this light. No tenders have been initiated and no pipes have been laid to supply rural areas.

Producers in Morphou (Guzelyurt) are taking matters into their own hands in an attempt to save their trees, using their own water resources and watering 50% of their crops in order to get at least half a good quality product rather than nothing at all.

The north Cyprus Citrus Growers Union head Turgut Akcin pointed out that the producers were relying heavily on the water from Turkey.

“If that water doesn’t come to the fields, a large portion of the trees will die by next year, as water reserves are drying up,” said Akcin. He explained that producers did not have the means to bring the water to crops and it was a job for the Turkish Water Board DSI to undertake.

Meanwhile, another Citrus Growers Union boss, Ali Alioglu, said that Cyprus, as well as the whole world, had suffered the worst drought of the past 400 years.

For the season of 2015-2016, Alioglu said, farmers had harvested 110,000 tonnes of produce; however, for 2016-2017 they estimated a yield of only 80,000 tonnes. Most of this produce is earmarked for the export market.

Alioglu also said that as much as water had played a huge role in the drop in crops, finances and the cost of electricity were also part of the problem. He noted that the cost to a farmer with at least one hectare of land was around €750 and he would be unable to make that money back.

Head of the Citrus Exporters Union Gokhan Sarac charged that the water from Turkey was just sitting in the dam in Panagra when it could have been benefitting citrus farmers and other agricultural sectors alike.

Sarac said it was important farmers benefitted from the water by March 2017 in preparation for the next lot of crops. “Water is a life-saving issue and one which will help to boost the economy of the Morphou region,” he said.