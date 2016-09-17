Cops defend Limassol ‘necessary force’ arrest (VIDEO)

A police official has dismissed claims that police used excessive force after a video surfaced on social media showing officers pinning two men on the ground as angry bystanders attempted to stop them.

The arrest occurred on Friday when police officers were dispatched to a scene following reports that traffic police had been attacked by two men, aged 19 and 21.

“The arresting officers carried out their duties,” said Police Spokesperson Andreas Angelides. “The two persons detained had committed a criminal offence and were arrested on the spot. The motorist was also driving the vehicle without a license or insurance.”

The two individuals, who reportedly attacked a traffic police officer who had pulled them over in Limassol, have been charged with assaulting a police officer, causing actual bodily harm, resisting arrest and causing damage.

The video – which was posted on Facebook – appears to show police officers holding back certain people while other officers are pinning down two men who appear to be shouting and swearing at the officers.

The video made waves on social media platforms throughout Cyprus with most people hitting out against the police for the way in which they detained the two individuals.

“The motorist also appeared to be intoxicated but refused to be breathalysed. The officers in question had used necessary force to contain the two individuals.”

One police officer and a traffic warden were later treated for minor injuries at Limassol General Hospital.