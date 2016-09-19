Cooler weather and some rain on the way

With more than half of September already over, autumn weather in Cyprus looks set to finally put in an appearance this week with cloudy skies and mountain rain anticipated from Tuesday afternoon onwards.

Speaking to the Cyprus Weekly, Meteorological Department official Panayiotis Mouskos said: “We expect to see a change in weather conditions from Tuesday afternoon onwards with rain and even storms in the mountains and a drop in temperature”.

Mouskos said cooler weather and rain was not usual for mid to late September but noted that, for the time being at least, any showers and storms were expected to be confined to the mountain areas.

According to the official forecast, temperatures are on Tuesday expected to reach 34 °C inland, 32 °C on the south and east coasts, 30 °C on the north and west coasts, and 24 °C in the mountains.