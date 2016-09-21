Contract for Lefka-Aplici crossing’s road works signed

The United Nations Development Programme and the European Commission announced on Wednesday the signature of the contract for road works for the Lefka-Aplici crossing in divided Cyprus.

But road works under this contract will cover only the section of the road in the breakaway northern part of Cyprus, the announcement said.

“The timeline of the project is five months from contract signature. The project is fully funded by the European Union in the framework of the Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community,” it added.

Estimated cost of the project is approx. 600,000 Euro.

The overall length of the road to be improved is 980 meters. The road footprint includes 7.0 meters for the road pavement and 2.0 meters for road shoulders on both sides.

Ditches will be constructed where required on both sides of the road for rain water conveyance.

Retaining walls, gabions and box culverts will be constructed at locations identified on the project.

Guardrails, road signs and road markings will be placed for traffic management and safety.