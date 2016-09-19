Commissioner shoots down WC camera request

Cyprus’ Commissioner for Personal Data Protection Irene Loizidou Nikolaidou has refused municipality requests for security cameras to be installed in toilets and changing rooms.

As reported by Phileleftheros, a number of municipalities had made the request in an effort to stamp down on vandalism and other crimes but Nikolaidou said cameras could only be installed in the requested places if it could be proved that the need for them was greater than the right to privacy of the people using the facility.

She said that isolated incidents if vandalism were not considered important enough and suggested municipalities instead undertake less invasive action such as better lighting, the employment of a security guard, or encouraging the creation of neighbourhood watch-like system in vulnerable areas.

Nikolaidou also said that in areas where more serious deterrent was required, the municipalities should approach the police: “As a rule, the actual presence of a police officer at the scene is the most effective means of prevention. Using CCTV in areas where break-ins or series violations are regularly committed could only be excused in instances where the police is unable to provide adequate manning of the area”.

She also said that where CCTV cameras were set up, for example at historic monuments, they would have to be placed in such a way as to avoid also videoing neighbouring homes.

Nikolaidou added cameras in parks should also record only the goings on of the specific area and be activated only during the times crimes were likely to take place. She also noted that the recording of sound was forbidden and that video recordings should be deleted after two weeks.