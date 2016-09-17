Close call for fishermen

The Sovereign Base Area (SBA) Police Marine Unit were called out to rescue a father and son near Dreamers Bay at RAF Akrotiri recently, after their fishing boat broke-down and began drifting perilously close to the cliff face.

Both men, who live in Akrotiri village, fell into distress after their fishing boat suffered engine failure, which forced the younger of the two to jump out of the boat and swim to shore in order to call for assistance.

Upon reaching land, he was able to call the police after being spotted by a British family walking in the area.

SBA Police Chief of Staff, Chief Inspector Andreas Pitsillides, who heads up the 12-officer-strong Marine Unit, explained that after informing the Rescue Coordination Centre in Akrotiri, his team were on the water within minutes of the call and managed to make the rescue before any injury or loss of life.

“This was a potentially very dangerous situation because the wind was pushing the fishing boat towards the cliff and, if contact had been made, the life of the fisherman still on board could have been in great danger.

“Thankfully, we were able to find the fishing boat in good time and tow it back to the Akrotiri Mole without the need to call for any helicopter assistance.”

The chief inspector also revealed that the SBA Police Marine Unit had been called out multiple times during the summer season and he was very pleased that his team were constantly on-hand to fulfil their primary objectives.

He continued: “Protecting life and property within the SBAs is one of our primary tasks and, in this situation, that is exactly what we were able to do.

“It has been a busy summer period, when obviously we have more people in the water, but I am very happy with the way the Marine Unit has performed by working closely, not only with our units within BFC, but also the Republic of Cyprus’ Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre, whom we have a great relationship and understanding with.”