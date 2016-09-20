Civil service exams fail to pass the test

A number of candidates competing for senior public service positions were told to wait until December to take a state exam, after officials said they discovered mistakes and oversights in the overall process.

Fourteen openings are up for grabs for Top Level Administrative Assistants and Top Level Public Administrators and 325 applicants have shown interest, both from the public sector as well as private.

But just about everything that could go wrong in setting up the civil service exams became a real headache for both state officials and examinees, some of whom never received a registered letter that their competitors got back in August regarding the procedure including written exam.

This time, unlike past exams for management positions where there were no written parts, the Department of Public Administration and Human Resources (PAHR) decided to include a written examination based on legislation passed in 1990.

The law provides for written parts of the exam to weigh as much as 80% on the overall score while oral exams would count for 20%.

But officials from the Civil Service sector saw many mistakes and oversights in the process and sent an urgent letter to PAHR raising two main issues.

The first problem, according to the officials, was that the letters had not been sent out by an advising committee within the Finance Ministry. PAHR is reportedly arguing that their department did not want to involve the ministry in order to safeguard the integrity of the whole process.

Another issue was the fact that PAHR did not specify what criteria and factors would make up the 20% score during the oral exam, such as seniority, experience, and other qualifications.

“There are many mistakes, oversights, and grey areas, partly based on the concerns of the job candidates,” which made unrealistic the scheduling of the exam this Saturday.

Civil Service officials were determined to take the issue all the way to the Supreme Court, if they deem it necessary, while PAHR decided to push back the exams until December 3.

PAHR officials have been on the phones sending text messages to applicants about the postponement.