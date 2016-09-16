Christofias ministers deny dishonesty

Allegations of political corruption against former President Demetris Christofias have prompted the reactions of two of his ex ministers as well as the Auditor General’s office weighing in on the issue.

Former interior minister Neoclis Sylikiotis and former finance minister Charilaos Stavrakis are implicated in a lawsuit filed by a former friend of Christofias, construction tycoon Miltiades Neophytou.

Neophytou told the Nicosia District Court that he never received money which his former president friend had promised to pay back.

Neophytou alleged that Christofias had promised to pay back with money from a land sale in Chalepianes in Nicosia.

The plot, owned by Lockwood Properties Limited, would have fetched as much as €50 million, just as soon as Christofias’ government could apply zoning changes to bring up the value.

Former Interior Minister Neoclis Sylikiotis has denied that there were any plans in the works to upgrade the zone to increase the value of that particular plot, destined to become a football stadium for Nicosia’s Omonia club.

“All changes were part of an upgrade for the entire area and not an isolated plot to serve the interests of Omonia,” Sylikiotis said, adding that everything was done lawfully and according to procedure.

Former Finance Minister Charilaos Stavrakis also reacted to the allegations, only to say that he would have nothing to say about this.

But individuals from Stavrakis’ inner circle have implied that that the accusations launched by Neophytou are baseless.

The zoning plans during the Christofias administration, offering plots in the area for multiple land use, finally did not go through. But current Interior Minister Socrates Hasikos has approved specific land use for the area.

The Auditor General’s office has said they will conduct an investigation into changes in zoning regulations, as they have done in other areas last year when they handed a report to the President of the Republic.

But the investigation regarding any tax fraud implications in the lawsuit will have to be carried out by the Tax Revenue department, said the statement.

Neophytou is seeking €22 million in damages for money he had spent on football club Omonia and pre-election campaign money, as well as construction work done at Christofias’ residence in Makedonitissa.

Neophytou, who served as chairman of Omonia between 2008 and 2012, implied he was pressured to take the top seat at the football club by none other than Christofias himself, who was handling the issue himself personally.

The case against Christofias paints the picture of a former president leaving huge debts behind and spending his friend’s money on a football team in order to boost his popularity for re-election.