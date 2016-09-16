Latest News
China to build at least 60 nuclear plants

September 16, 2016

China plans to build more than 60 nuclear plants in the coming decade, a top Chinese industry official said on Friday.

Zheng Mingguang, vice president and chief nuclear designer at China’s State Nuclear Power Technology Corporation (SNPTC), told Reuters at the World Nuclear Association conference in London that China would build about 30 reactors in the next five years and more in the five years after that.

He said that each of China’s major nuclear companies – SNPTC, CNNC and CGN – would start building a minimum of two new reactors per year. (Reuters)

