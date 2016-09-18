Catacombs shame

Catacombs dating back to the 13th and 14th century in Famagusta are lingering in a state of decay instead of being restored to enable visitors to the town to enjoy them.

The catacombs were built to allow persecuted Christians to get away and secretly pray or meet safe from prying eyes and the pressures placed on them by the authorities of the time.

Famagusta is home to some of the oldest catacombs and churches – Ayia Fotini, Our Lady of the Golden Cave and St Mary of Bethlehem. However, rather than being restored so tourists can visit them, some are being used as shelter by the homeless.

Deputy Head of the Famagusta Walled City Association MASDER, Serdar Atai explained that catacombs were found all over the world for Christians to escape to, and in the case of Cyprus to flee the persecution implemented by the various kingdoms.

Pointing to Famagusta’s unique cultural heritage, Atai said the derelict state of the catacombs was unfortunate. He also complained that many tour operators who brought groups to the region were unaware of the existence of these caves.

Atai went on to say the Church of St Fotini (or Ayia Fotini underground church) is believed to date back to the 14th century and found near the north-east part of the walled city. The site is all that remains of a Franciscan monastery.

In 1900, the area was cleared, and most of the rubble of what was once St Dominic’s church was removed, leaving only the cellar, which was used by Orthodox Christians as a sort of underground place of worship.

Because of its location, Ayia Fotini is sometimes a shelter for homeless individuals who, when they move on, leave behind their litter, said Atai.

Also dating back to the 14th century is Our Lady of the Golden Cave church, which is the largest catacomb in Famagusta. Inside, there are two air and light vents and a water well. Atai explained that one of the walls inside showed the insignia of the various kingdoms.

“The catacombs in the area need to be restored according to their historical pattern by conservation experts who know what they are doing,” stressed Atai.