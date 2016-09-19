Bulgarian bottled water recalled from shelves

The Health Services have recalled a brand of bottled water being sold in Cyprus after it was found to contain too much of a potentially dangerous bacteria.

According to a Services’ announcement, State Laboratory sampling found that bottles ‘Party Iceberg’ bottled water contained over 100 Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common Gram-negative, rod-shaped bacterium that can cause disease in plants and animals, including humans, per every 250ml of water.

The water is imported from Bulgaria and sold in half litre, sealed plastic bottles. The batch that was tested by the State Lab expires on July 25, 2017.

Efforts are already underway to get the product off the shelf but, for consumers who have already purchased some, return it to the place of sale.