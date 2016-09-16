Home / News / Local News / British soldiers, archaeologists work on 7th century dig (PICTURES)
cyprus-british-archae-web

British soldiers, archaeologists work on 7th century dig (PICTURES)

September 16, 2016 Local News Leave a comment

Injured British soldiers and other military personnel are helping archaeologists with the two-week dig at Dreamers Bay on RAF Akrotiri as part of Operation Nightingale, which helps injured UK forces personnel and veterans to become involved with archaeology.

The excavations aim to find out more about buildings inside a 7th century harbour at Dreamers Bay that are being eroded because of waves during winter storms. Any artefacts that are discovered will be stored at a Cyprus museum.

(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

