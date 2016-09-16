Body in the bag belongs to Bulgarian national

The body of a mystery man discovered bound and wrapped in plastic bags at a Larnaca beach is that of a 36-year-old Bulgarian national, who was reported missing about a week ago.

The man was a resident of Aradippou and was facing mental issues and other health problems, according to daily Phileleftheros, and used to disappear from home without warnings.

Passers-by made the grim discovery of the body at around 5:25pm on Thursday as they were walking on the beach in the Kafkalias area of Ayios Theodoros. The badly decomposed body was wrapped with plastic bags taped around his body.

Prior to identifying the body, police were not ruling out speculation in the media that the body might have belonged to Aleks Burelli, a 48-year old Albanian national who is wanted in connection with the murder of four people in Ayia Napa back in June.

Preliminary investigations on the body indicated that it belonged to a well-built man and that he was probably not Cypriot.

The Bulgarian man also leaves behind a six-year-old daughter.