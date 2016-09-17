Apollon ready for big AEK test

League leaders Apollon Limassol face their first big test on Sunday as they take on fellow title challengers AEK Larnaca in Limassol.

Pedro Emanuel’s side had last weekend defeated AEZ 4-0 in a game which drew plenty of attention due to the suspicious betting activity surrounding the encounter.

AEK – who defeated Doxa 2-0 in midweek – went close to reach the Europa League group stage earlier in the summer but lost in the playoffs at the hands of Slovan Liberec.

Fellow league leaders AEL – who dropped their first points of the season last weekend in a goalless draw at home to a defensive Ethnikos Achnas – travel to Karmiotissa who are playing their home matches at the Ammochostos Stadium in Larnaca.

AEL had dominated possession and chances but failed to find a way past goalkeeper Martin Bogatinov who produced a number of saves to deny Wellington, Danillo Bueno and Mesca.

The Limassol club – who were last league title winners back in 2012 – had been seeking to clinch their third win in a row.

Elsewhere, Omonia boss John Carver could find himself out of the draw if his side’s drops more points when they travel to Ethnikos while Anorthosis – who fought back to win 2-1 at Aris on Sunday – play hosts to AEZ.

Champions APOEL, who were in Europa League action last night against FC Astana, are home to Anagennises.

Nea Salamina face Aris and Doxa are at home to Ermis in the other weekend games.

Last weekend, Thomas Christiansen’s APOEL registered a routine 4-0 win over Nea Salamina while Omonia boss Carver came under increasing pressure after his side dropped more points in a 1-1 draw against Doxa.

Ermis got their first win of the season as Dominique struck the only goal in a 1-0 win over Anagennises while Apollon thrashed AEZ 4-0 in Paphos.

Prior to their game in midweek against Doxa, AEK also produced a dominant display in their 3-0 success over Karmiotissa and Anorthosis – who had Calo in sublime form – scored twice in as many minutes to beat Aris 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Cyprus under-19 women’s team got their European Championship qualifying campaign off to a losing start after going down 3-0 to group favourites Serbia in the Albanian town of Dyrres.

Andros Vasiliou’s Cyprus will next take on Scotland in their second group match later today. The group games are being hosted in Albania.