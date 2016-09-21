APOEL and AEK seeking to maintain winning runs

Title challengers APOEL and AEK Larnaca will be looking to keep their winning starts on a roll on Wednesday as they take on Anorthosis Famagusta and Ethnikos Achnas respectively.

Both Thomas Christiansen’s APOEL and Imanol Idiakiz’s AEK have so far won all of their domestic games and will now be looking to notch up victories in their rescheduled fixtures on Wednesday evening.

Champions APOEL – who travel to Greece next week to take on Olympiacos in a crunch Europa League tie – will be without Belgian striker Igor de Camargo for the trip to the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium to face a struggling Anorthosis side that were recently held to a 2-2 draw at home to AEZ.

AEK, meanwhile, will be without Garrido and Constantinos Mintikkis for the trip to the Dasaki Stadium to take on Ethnikos.

Pambos Christodoulou’s AEL are currently leading the first division table by one point, having played one game more.