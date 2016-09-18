APOEL and AEK maintain perfect starts

APOEL and AEK continued their relentless pursuit of the Cypriot league title on Sunday after both sides picked up victories to maintain their 100% winning starts.

AEK had finished runners-up behind eventual champions APOEL last season and the two have once again shown that they will be the forces to be reckoned with this season.

APOEL secured a 2-0 victory over Anagennises following second half goals from Belgian striker Igor de Camargo – his third goal in succession since signing from Genk in the summer – and an impressive strike from distance from Brazilian winger Vander.

Thomas Christiansen’s side recently defeated Astana in their opening Europa league game.

Pedro Emanuel’s Apollon picked up their first defeat of the new domestic season after slipping to a 1-0 defeat to Inigo Idiakez’s AEK. Spanish winger Tete scored the winning goal on 74 minutes in what was a tightly fought-contest at the Tsirio Stadium in Larnaca.

Both APOEL and AEK have now won three games out of three while all their rivals have dropped points.