Anastasiades-Tsipras discuss Cyprus problem in New York

The position of the Greek government is that the solution of the Cyprus problem could not include foreign guarantees and foreign troops in a member state of the EU.

This is what the government spokesman said in New York late on Monday after talks there between President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Both leaders are in New York for the UN General Assembly.

“The meeting focused on how to coordinate action on the next steps (of the UN-brokered Cyprus peace talks) bearing in mind the meetings the Greek Prime Minister will have over the next days but also the schedule of the President,” Nicos Christodoulides told journalists.

“The two leaders noted the important progress achieved so far and they also discussed the issues of territory and security. On both issues the position of the Greek government is crystal clear and is the exact same of the President,” he added.

The position is that no foreign guarantees and no foreign troops have a place in an EU member state in the year 2016, he also said.

In addition, Christodoulides said the proposal submitted by the President at the negotiating table offered the necessary safeguards for Cypriots and provided answers to any concerns.

Anastasiades and Tsipras had also discussed the possibility of a multilateral conference on Cyprus with the participation of the divided island’s guarantors, that is Greece, Turkey and Britain.

“But such a meeting cannot take place unless we are close to a solution and there is progress on all chapters so that if such a conference is convened it can have a positive outcome,” the spokesman said.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides and Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias.