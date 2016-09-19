Anastasiades to meet Jo Biden on Thursday

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet US Vice President Jo Biden in New York on Thursday to basically brief him on latest developments in the ongoing UN-brokered Cyprus peace talks.

The official announcement on Monday also said that Anastasiades will meet Biden after his address before the UN General Assembly which is to be followed by a press conference.

Biden will also meet separately in New York with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras but the exact dates have not been fixed yet.