Anastasiades points to regional peace to end conflicts

President Nicos Anastasiades addressed a high-level meeting on large movements of refugees and migrants at the UN General Assembly in New York, pointing to regional peace as the way forward.

Anastasiades told world leaders that Cyprus endorses fully and firmly a draft document, which highlights the collective commitment to address large movements of refugees and migrants.

“We are facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, which is the consequence, on the one hand, of economic insecurity, poor standard of living and lack of education opportunities in countries with migratory flows and, on the other hand, the outcome of the ongoing turmoil, extremism, sectarianism, civil war and terrorism taking place in the Middle East, North Africa and other regions of the World”, the president said.

Anastasiades urged world leaders to direct their efforts in such a way so that countries in need are turned into places in which sustainable development becomes a real possibility.

“Our economic support should be well-targeted and result-oriented, so as to create those political and socio-economic conditions that will deter people migrating.”

The President said that “we need to effectively promote regional peace, in order to end ongoing conflicts and also prevent future ones. In this respect, Cyprus is committed to cooperating with other partners and neighbours to create effective partnerships in the Eastern Mediterranean and thus providing the necessary conditions for regional peace, security, stability and prosperity”.

Anastasiades also urged the world leaders to direct in a meaningful way their efforts against human traffickers and those who support terrorism.

He referred to the actions taken by the Republic of Cyprus based on the principle of responsibility-sharing.

Anastasiades also told leaders that Cyprus recently accepted the resettlement of refugees and has put forward measures for the recognition and protection of victims of trafficking, the prosecution and conviction of traffickers, and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation on support of refugees and migration management.

The President also pointed out that the achievement of these commitments, based on the principles of solidarity, shared responsibility and respect for human rights and dignity, will be an important indicator of this Organisation’s success and relevance.