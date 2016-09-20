Anastasiades-Lavrov mull over Cyprus-Russia relations

President Anastasiades who met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York on Tuesday within the framework of UN General Assembly meetings, discussed developments on the Cyprus problem and the Cyprus – Russia bilateral relations.

Welcoming Anastasiades, Lavrov said the two will also be able to see how a number of issues agreed during Anastasiades` visit to Moscow are progressing.

Anastasiades for his part said the meeting is “part of the contacts we are holding at the United Nations to inform on the current state of affairs”. He added that they examined the prospects and the need to continue with Russia`s support and contribution in the “great effort we are making” for a Cyprus solution.

Government sources said that these issues include the avoidance of double taxation, judicial contribution amongst other issues.

Responding to questions by Russian journalists regarding the EU – Russia relations, the President spoke of the need to normalise them and Cyprus is working towards this.

“We believe that the Minsk process is the only way. Sanctions do not offer the chance for dialogue and problem resolution. On the contrary, they keep the parties apart”, he added. He said that sanctions are imposed on one party which in turn takes counter-measures. “Those who pay the price are small member states”, he added.

As part of his contacts in NY, Anastasiades also met with the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas.