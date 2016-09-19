Anastasiades chats with Sisi in New York

President Nicos Anastasiades felt as comfortable as an old shoe when he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in New York, with the two reaffirming their close personal relationship and bilateral cooperation.

Anastasiades said in a brief statement on Monday that Cyprus and Egypt enjoy excellent relations, following his meeting with Sisi that was described warm and friendly.

“I wish to reiterate that we enjoy excellent and very strong ties and every time I meet with President Sisi I feel like meeting with my brother,” Anastasiades said.

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides described the meeting as “very constructive” and likened the close relationship between the two presidents to the high level at which the two countries cooperate.

Christodoulides also listed five main topics discussed durum the one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The two men discussed an upcoming top-level tripartite meeting with Greece in Cario as well as EU-Egypt relations.

The presidents also discussed the Cyprus problem, with Anastasiades thanking Sisi for his country’s role in the Orgnisation of Islamic Cooperation as well as a recent preliminary agreement on the prospect of natural gas collaboration.

Christodoulides said that Anastasiades and Sisi also touched on regional developments, with the recognition that common challenges can be handled better by common action.

Anastasiades will also meet US Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday after his address before the UN General Assembly, which is to be followed by a press conference.

The Cypriot President is expected to brief the US Vice President on the latest developments in the ongoing UN-brokered Cyprus peace talks.

Biden will also meet separately in New York with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras but the exact details have not been made public yet.