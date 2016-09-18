Anastasiades braces for busy week in New York

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is set to meet with UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Sunday as he begins his official visit to New York.

During his time in the United States, Anastasiades will also attend UN General Assembly and hold a series of other meetings.

Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides arrived in New York on Saturday from Bratislava while Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides was set to arrive in the US on Sunday.

The Cyprus problem will be the main focus of the meeting with the UN Secretary General, ahead of the tripartite meeting that will take place on September 25 between Anastasiades, Moon and the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Anastasiades is also set to brief the five permanent members of the UN Security Council on the latest developments in the Cyprus problem, as well as the next steps, at a working lunch on Monday.

He will also Egyptian counterpart Abdel el-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Later on the same day he will give a speech at the Concordia conference on the future of Europe a well as meet with foreign leaders and other officials, including US Vice President Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas.

On Tuesday, he will attend the reception given by US President Barack Obama to the heads of the representations participating in the UN General Assembly.

Banking, business and energy will also be hot topics in the Big Apple with Anastasiades also expected to meet with the Vice President of the Bank of Cyprus Wilbur L. Ross, President of ExxonMobile Rex. W. Tillerson and President and CEO of Libra Group, George Logothetis.

His busy schedule also includes being honoured at a special ceremony by the American Jewish Committee and being a guest speaker at an event organised by the Cypriot American community.

A meeting with the Federation of Cypriot American Organisations will follow while, on Friday evening, he will address its annual dinner during where Rector of the University of South California Chrysostomos Nikias will be honoured.